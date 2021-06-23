Minutes earlier, Naparima MP Rodney Charles called on the Prime Minister to justify the Government's continued use of its lobbyist in the US, Group D.C.

Mr Charles claimed that to date, the lobbyist firm has failed in "our desire to obtain vaccines from the US."

"this Government is very satisfied with the work of the lobbyist working alongside our Mission in Washington (House Speaker) Member for Naparima (MP Charles) Prime Minister the lobbyist from Israel, Canada and Mexico were able to obtain millions of doses. All we have been able to obtain is meetings with the heads of congressional (House Speaker) Member for Naparima".

MP Charles questioned whether Trinidad and Tobago was getting value for money from its lobbyist in the US capital.

The Prime Minister did not mince words with his response.

"the last person that should be talking about our lobbyist anywhere is this member of Parliament who disgraced this country by selling out this country for a plate of food (desk thumping) This Member of Parliament sold out this country for a plate of food when he met with racist Marine Le Pen in Washington DC. So doh come here and talk about (MP Indarisngh) Madam Speaker 48.1... (PM Rowley) should not have met with Marine Le Pen in New York.... for a plate of food (MP Indarsingh) we cannot have language like that from a Prime Minister to a Member of this House."

Morning News Brief: 24th June, 2021

I told the country when I was in isolation. I told the country when I can be vaccinated. The Minster of Health actually told the country the date on which I could be vaccinated.

Minister On Crime

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says a frontal approach to fighting crime is necessary in Tobago, especially in light of several seizures of drugs, arms and ammunition, and persons breaking the public health regulations. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Hinds and has this report.

Good Nutrition In COVID Environment

Good health and nutrition are even more important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. People with comorbidities have been disproportionately affected in relation to serious illness and death. 

Crime Wrap

12 Venezuelans have been charged for illegal entry and 2 men are arrested for selling a fake PS4 console.

Deaths And P1 Variant :MOH Perspective

The COVID-19 death toll in recent months has continued to spark increasing concern among the population for reasons including the presence of the P1 variant, the decreasing age gap...