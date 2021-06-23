Minutes earlier, Naparima MP Rodney Charles called on the Prime Minister to justify the Government's continued use of its lobbyist in the US, Group D.C.
Mr Charles claimed that to date, the lobbyist firm has failed in "our desire to obtain vaccines from the US."
"this Government is very satisfied with the work of the lobbyist working alongside our Mission in Washington (House Speaker) Member for Naparima (MP Charles) Prime Minister the lobbyist from Israel, Canada and Mexico were able to obtain millions of doses. All we have been able to obtain is meetings with the heads of congressional (House Speaker) Member for Naparima".
MP Charles questioned whether Trinidad and Tobago was getting value for money from its lobbyist in the US capital.
The Prime Minister did not mince words with his response.
"the last person that should be talking about our lobbyist anywhere is this member of Parliament who disgraced this country by selling out this country for a plate of food (desk thumping) This Member of Parliament sold out this country for a plate of food when he met with racist Marine Le Pen in Washington DC. So doh come here and talk about (MP Indarisngh) Madam Speaker 48.1... (PM Rowley) should not have met with Marine Le Pen in New York.... for a plate of food (MP Indarsingh) we cannot have language like that from a Prime Minister to a Member of this House."