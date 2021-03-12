Terrence Deyalsingh is delusional. That's what the United National Congress is saying.
In a statement, today (12th March) the UNC said with no vaccines in sight, Minister Deyalsingh is clueless on how T&T will open up.
The UNC went on to say Falling embarrassingly behind our CARICOM neighbours in getting vaccines, the Government is forced to make a big "pappyshow" of receiving a small gift of 2,000 doses from "our smaller neighbour, Barbados".
According to the UNC this is only provides a handful of photo opportunities.
While leaving 99.99% of the population, unprotected.
And, T&T potentially shut out of the re-emerging world economy.
The UNC says Minister Deyalsingh announcing that T&T is "in a good place" suggests, that he is either a "shameless con-man" or a "dithering nincompoop."
Again the words of the UNC.