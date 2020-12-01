The UNC's Internal Elections Management Committee says it will not be meeting with Vasant Bharath.
In a statement, the Committee lambasted Mr. Bharath for his quote - "unwarranted, disrespectful, scandalous" attack on the Committee, which it says only serves to bring the Committee into disrepute.
Mr. Bharath had questioned the integrity of the Committee after their meeting last Friday was put off however the Committee says the meeting was not cancelled, but rather postponed to this coming Wednesday as they needed more time to fully address the concerns raised.
The statement further says after Mr. Bharath "made a lot of noise" over the election rules, a membership list and ballots, they were all provided yet he continues to find fault.
The Committee says it now questions whether there is some ulterior motive on Mr. Bharath's part and as such, in the interest of peace, the meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow, will not be taking place.