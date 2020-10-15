With another woman being killed only yesterday, allegedly by her ex-lover, the United Nations' Spotlight Initiative is hoping to shine a light on the way forward for domestic-violence survivors and society at large.
On TV6's Morning Edition, representatives of the programme revealed that they are focusing mainly on three communities in Trinidad, with the aim of reducing and eventually eliminating the scourge of domestic violence in T&T.
The UN Spotlight Initiative has been lending support to the local agencies and organisations, in an effort to help them further operationalise their mandates.
The Initiative is also seeking to change aspects of our culture which may lend themselves to violent behaviour, through targeting the youth.