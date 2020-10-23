Partner organisations of the United Nations have gone 'blue' in solidarity of the UN's upcoming 75th anniversary.
On Wednesday, the United Nations House and the Office of the Prime Minister at Whitehall were among six buildings that 'painted the town blue' in celebration of this landmark milestone for the UN. In a release from the UN on Thursday, it said that the expression of solidarity coincides with the 75th anniversary of the UN's founding charter taking effect on October 24, 1945.
City Hall in Port-of-Spain, the British High Commission and German Embassy in St. Clair, the National Academy for the Performing Arts and the NIB Building on Queen's Park East also partnered with the UN Resident Coordinator's Office by lighting the front facades of their buildings in blue. As the world continues to battle COVID-19, the UN remains dedicated to worldwide recovery and its ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals through matters dealing with climate crisis to pandemics, inequalities, new forms of violence, and rapid changes in technology and in our population.