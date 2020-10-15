This country's government has sent nearly $206,000 US, to assist 298 nationals stranded abroad, with T&T's borders still closed.

This, from the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs.

Officials say of that figure, the pound sterling equivalent of just over $29,000 US was disbursed to nationals stranded in the United Kingdom.

This comes, after the issue came up in the UK's Parliament.

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs is urging those nationals stuck overseas, to provide their contact information to the Trinidad and Tobago Mission closest to them.

