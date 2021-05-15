Tyra Gittens is heading to the Tokyo Olympics following her performance at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas.
Gittens attained the Olympic standard in the long jump, with a leap that was 6.96 metres, which is better than the 6.82 qualifying standard.
But, even though Gittens has made it to Tokyo in the long jump, she missed out.. on qualifying for the heptathlon event.. by just two points, accumulating 6,418 points in the seven-discipline event.
It helped her strike gold in the heptathlon in Texas, but she still has a chance to redeem herself.. at the National championships next month... to make that her other event in Tokyo.
For now, though, she is elated to be an Olympian.