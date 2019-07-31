Two senior officers in the TT Police Service have been detained.
The officers were detained this morning by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau.
The men, who hold senior rankings in the Central Division and the Southern Division, were informed that they were being detained as part of an investigative process into allegations made against them on misbehaviour in public office.
The Express was reliably informed that one of the officers holds the rank of Senior Superintendent of police and heads the division he is stationed in.
The other is said to be a superintendent of police.
The Express was told that investigators are expected get legal advice within the next 24-48 hours to determine what charges, if any, should be laid against the two men based on the evidence gathered during the inquiry.
The PSB is headed by ACP Totaram Dookhie.