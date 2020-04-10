Some good news in Health Ministry's 10pm COVID-19 update as of 10 April 2020.

Two more people have been discharged bringing the total discharged to 3. In addition, the total number of COVID positive cases remain at 109.

Total deaths remain at 8.

COVID update 10 April 1 of 2.jpg
COVID update 10 April 2 of 2.jpg

 

