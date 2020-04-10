Some good news in Health Ministry's 10pm COVID-19 update as of 10 April 2020.
Two more people have been discharged bringing the total discharged to 3. In addition, the total number of COVID positive cases remain at 109.
Total deaths remain at 8.
Some good news in Health Ministry's 10pm COVID-19 update as of 10 April 2020.
Two more people have been discharged bringing the total discharged to 3. In addition, the total number of COVID positive cases remain at 109.
Total deaths remain at 8.
Miles Almandoz in Scarborough Tobago, will not be shut-down by police.
National Security Minister Stuart Young says the issue of race does not come into play with regards to Government's response to covid19.
In an effort to ramp up Covid-19 testing in the country the Ministry of Health will begin surveillance testing from Tuesday.
While bakeries remain one of the few businesses allowed to stay open, there's one in South Trinidad that chose to close its doors and do its part in flattening the curve.
Uncertainty still lingers over the coaching position for the T&T Red Force cricket team.
Several persons were arrested last night when the police crashed a COVID quarantine party in St Anns .
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription