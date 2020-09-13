More families have been plunged into mourning, as T&T's COVID-19 death count continues to rise.

Today, the Ministry of Health reported two more deaths.

This pushes the total number of deaths to 53.

Health officials say the latest people to have died were.... an elderly male and an elderly female, both with co-morbidities.

Today, the Ministry also announced 49 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-six of those cases are from samples taken between September 3rd and 11th.

The other 23 cases are from samples taken from September 2nd to 12th.

And, it's good news for six more people, who have been discharged.

T&T now has 22-hundred and 17 active cases... with 19-hundred and 29 patients in home isolation.

