Two police officers have been charged with Acts Tending to Pervert the Course of Public Justice.
They are Police Constables Keron George and Hendron Moses. George is also charged with larceny.
According to a TTPS statement, George was granted 150-thousand dollars bail, while bail was set at 60-thousand dollars for Moses.
Police say on February 22nd, George reported that he lost 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, in some bushes along Old Brazil Road, in Arima, while chasing a group of suspects.
The TTPS says Moses backed up that claim in a report he submitted.
However, a third officer, who was also on patrol with them, reported that there was no chase at Old Brazil Road and only a malfunction of a gun magazine at Sorzano Street, in Arima.