Fifteen thousand dollars bail, for two men, accused of operating a party boat in Chaguaramas on Sunday.
Trevor Best -- a DJ from Celestine Trace, Maraval; and 38-year-old Damian Lee -- the captain of the vessel, of Pierre Road, Las Cuevas are charged with operating a party boat, contrary to Section 4, of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.
Police say the Coast Guard intercepted a vessel, and escorted it to Staubles Bay.
76 people were handed over to police.
Police say they were documented and released, pending further investigations