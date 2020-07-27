Today Monday 27th July 2020 marks the 30th Anniversary of the 1990 attempted coup. TV6 presents 30 YEARS AFTER highlighting the events of the 1990 insurrection, the accounts of hostages and life after.
Tags
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Today Monday 27th July 2020 marks the 30th Anniversary of the 1990 attempted coup. TV6 prese…
UNC candidate for Princes Town Barry Padarath is out of quarantine, and met with supporters in the constituency for the first time since the start of the party's campaigning.
Standard 5 pupils of Maraval RC School COULD POSSIBLY be allowed to sit the exam at a later date.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says, government is doing what it can to ensure that at least one Election Observer Mission is present in T&T for the General Election on August 10th.
Certain sectors of the entertainment industry have remained closed. The Prime Minister says, government is cognizant of the impact not just on individuals, but also on the economy.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 21st July 2020
- Quarantined Students Could Set SEA At Later Date
- Big Trouble For Locals Habouring Illegal Immigrants
- Padarath Out Of Quarantine
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 24th July 2020
- SWMCOL On Engineered Landfill
- PM Addresses Entertainment Sector
- UNC Wants Proof Over Election Observers
- TS Gonzalo downgraded, warnings for T&T discontinued
- Cerron Richards Calls Investigation Into Jailbreak a Sham