We have been informed by the Ministry of Health that in their contact tracing of a person with Covid 19, a contact of theirs, who is still unconfirmed for the virus, had interactions with someone at our Charlotte Street and Long Circular Mall branches. Dr Avery Hinds, Technical Director in the Epidemiology Division at the Ministry of Health, has indicated that there is a “relatively low risk” that anyone at our stores has been infected but the Ministry is taking all precautions to ensure that thorough contact tracing and testing is done. As a result, all of our staff members are being tested and the store will be thoroughly sanitized before reopening. We have no further information and we are fully cooperating with the Ministry for the safety of all involved.
Pennywise Cosmetics still has, and always had, a very stringent policy of sanitizing at all points of entry and exit with masks being mandatory since the start of the pandemic. Our policies have repeatedly been reviewed and praised by Ministry officials who have routinely conducted site visits to all of our locations and we commit to the fact that we will continue to do as much as we can to keep our staff and customers safe.