The new Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine is adamant that there is need for greater autonomy for Tobago, if the island is to prosper and enjoy a better standard of living. Mr Augustine sat down with TV6's Elizabeth Williams for his first full length interview since assuming office following the PDP's landslide victory over the PNM.
TV6 Exclusive: One on One with Farley Augustine
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The new Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine is adamant that the…
Local cricket analyst Colin Murray believes the West Indies will get the better of Ireland i…
Public sector workers who do not get vaccinated against Covid 19 once the Government's Publi…
It is beginning to look a lot more like Christmas for several families who now have a new pl…
With beaches now reopened to the public after months of lockdown due to COVID-19, lifeguards…
Following Dylan Carter's silver at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, h…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Nurses Claim Rights Violation Over PM Vaccine Plan
- Beaches Reopen 5am To 12 noon. Lifeguards Concerned
- TV6 Exclusive: One on One with Farley Augustine
- No Money Crisis
- Farmers Warn Of Stolen Compromised Meat
- JTUM Opposes ‘Mandatory Vaccination’
- Omicron Variant Could Steepen The Curve
- Public Sector Workers Could Face Dismissal Also
- Ecclesville Family Needs A Home
- Life Guards Fear Covid19