A small group of women, from the Kernaham/Cascadoux Plastics Upcyling & Learning Centre are shaking the recyclable industry right here in Trinidad and Tobago.
In Manzanilla, upcycling innovators are providing a solution to the nation's plastic pollution problem, by taking plastic waste destined for the dump, transforming it and redefining its purpose.
The upcycling innovators work with a variety of materials, varying from PET bottles, plastic, styrofoam, and more with many of them learning on the job, how to manipulate these materials to make something beautiful.
As the first women-led facility of its kind in Trinidad, great emphasis is placed on environmental sustainability, and achieving more with the resources already available.
It doesn't just stop in Trinidad, as talks of another facility are in the pipeline for Tobago.
After the project's official launch in January, in partnership with The United Nations, and The Flying Tree Environmental Management team, the community led message is clear.