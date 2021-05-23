A number of residents in Tobago East, who were confirmed to be vaccinated were turned away when they arrived for their appointments, at the Roxborough Health Centre.
One woman who had a confirmed appointment was told she would have to call the Scarborough Health Centre to reschedule.
Other residents journeyed as far as Charlotteville to the Roxborough Health Centre, and despite having appointments, were turned away.
When contacted, the CEO of the Tobago Regional Health Authority Westly Orr said his records indicate that the woman was not on the list to be vaccinated on Friday.
However, he said all efforts will be made to have her vaccinated before the end of the week