TTUTA backs Couva school on "grocery" booklist

The Trinidad and Tobago Unifieid Teachers (TTUTA) Association is standing by a Couva school which has asked parents to purchase toiletries and cleaning products, because of reduced funding from the Ministry of Education.
TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai says many schools, not just the Couva Anglican Primary School, are in dire straits due to the lack of funding, and therefore should not be blamed for their decision to ask parents for help.
"TTUTA is aware of the problems that schools have been facing with the non-provision of basic school supplies," Doodhai told the Express.
"Up to last month we highlighted this issue at a media conference. This resulted in a question being filed in the Parliament by an Opposition MP on the issue," he said.
Doodhai said the Minister’s response was that TTUTA was misleading the population.
"Our highlighting of the issue was as a result of complaints to us by Principals, teachers and parents," he said.
"It is our view that it is the Minister who is misleading the population and trying to shield his Ministry from negative publicity," Doodhai went on.
On Tuesday, a parent of a student attending the Couva school complained about cleaning supplies such as Lysol disinfectant wipes, garbage bags, toilet paper and disinfectant being placed on her child's 2019/2020 booklist.
"This is not a booklist, this is a grocery list," she lamented.
The school has since recalled all booklists and have told parents that they are not obligated to buy the items.
The school's PTA has said that at previous meeting, parents agree to the idea to purchase the supplies.
Denominational schools like Couva Anglican are funded by the State through their boards.
Doodhai noted that while many schools have received funding for the last academic year, many have not been funded in up to two years.
He said this has put them in a dire situation of not being able to access essential supplies such as office items and cleaning products.
He said schools now rely on the "good graces" of donors and parents for these items.
The Express has been trying to reach Education Minister Anthony Garcia on the issue since Tuesday.
He has not responded to calls or messages.