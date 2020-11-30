TTUTA is in support of a radical transformation of the education system, beginning with the (SEA), Secondary Entrance Assessment.

On TV6's Morning Edition programme today, first Vice-President Marlon Seales, said the Association is heartened that government is at least starting the conversation but he noted that while many issues have been raised, no solutions have been put forward.

Seales admits the Association anticipates pushback from some stakeholders, but he believes change will come in the end.

