Meantime the TTPS is reporting a quiet first day back at the nation's beaches. Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says officers were on the ground from just before 5 this morning, policing the beaches and educating beachgoers on the new regulations.

The Acting Commissioner of Police is reminding beachgoers that failure to wear their mask in a public place carries a fine of one thousand dollars, while illegal consumption of alcohol carries a fine of up to five thousand dollars!

Commissioner Jacob is also reminding persons that food purchased on the beach is not to be consumed at those establishments.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CMO Gives Guidelines

CMO Gives Guidelines

It may have come as good news to many that T&T is now allowing any WHO-approved vaccine …

Pile Up Of Bodies

Pile Up Of Bodies

Confirmation of a pile-up of bodies at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary. This from …