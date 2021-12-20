Meantime the TTPS is reporting a quiet first day back at the nation's beaches. Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says officers were on the ground from just before 5 this morning, policing the beaches and educating beachgoers on the new regulations.
The Acting Commissioner of Police is reminding beachgoers that failure to wear their mask in a public place carries a fine of one thousand dollars, while illegal consumption of alcohol carries a fine of up to five thousand dollars!
Commissioner Jacob is also reminding persons that food purchased on the beach is not to be consumed at those establishments.