Operation Impact is a community-oriented initiative which was launched by the TTPS in the Southern Division in July. It is aimed at increasing public confidence in the police.
2nd in command of the Southern Division Superintendent Ian Carty says, because of that initiative, there has been an increase in police presence, including roadblocks.
He says, it's a 9 percent reduction in fatal RTA's and a 21.4 percent reduction in road deaths.
Overall RTA's also decreased from 3,753 in 2020 to 3,005 as of December 15th, representing a downward trend of 20 percent.
Illegal drugs such as marijuana and narcotics amounting to over 23.6 million dollars have been seized...along with 127 rounds of assorted ammunition.
Police say, those discoveries were possible because of information from the public.
The programme also includes partnering with the University of the West Indies and NAMDEVCO to promote agriculture in La Romaine. Out of that, a community garden was established.
"A similar community garden was also established in the Pleasant Ville area in Mon Repos. There are a number of sporting and other activities planned for the new year, however....police youth groups and scouts throughout the division."