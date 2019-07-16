On the heels of a bloody couple days the TTPS has sent out a survey, to determine "public satisfaction" in the organization.
The survey comprises of five sections and 13 questions, and among the questions asked were how safe people felt in their homes, and on the streets of their communities.
The survey also asks participants to compare the performance of the commissioner of police to his predecessor.
It also asks for thoughts and feedback on issues such as trust and confidence in the TTPS, as well as the quality of service. They say it's to determine their progress in these areas and make improvements where necessary.
The survey even directly asks its participants “(h)ow do you feel about the performance of the police in the last 6 months with respect to crime prevention and law enforcement?”.
It appears as though the organization is trying to compare how the public views the actions of the current administration as opposed to the previous.
The survey can be found here