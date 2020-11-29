The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service today issued a statement informing the public that a video being shared suggesting that officers seized a large cache of firearms on Saturday night was inaccurate.
The TTPS says what they recovered was actually several objects resembling firearms that were used as props in the filming of a music video.
Police reports suggest around 9:30pm a group of officers on exercise duty responded to a call that a group of men along Sahadeen Trace, Vega de Oropouche were armed with firearms, and loud explosions were heard.
The officers later stopped a white Navarra with a group of men and a 46 year old man from Waterloo Road, Arouca claiming to be the leader told police they were shooting a music video.
On searching the vehicle officers discovered camera equipment, as well as several plastic objects resembling firearms of different types.
A silver coloured air pistol with a black grip wrapped in black electrical tape was also recovered.
When asked if he had a permit to keep and carry the air pistol, the leader of the group replied no leading to its seizure pending further enquiries.