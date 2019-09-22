TTPS Diverts Traffic Due to Flooded Highway

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is diverting traffic off of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope intersection due to flooding on the carriageways.
Traffic proceeding North along Uriah Butler Highway (in the vicinity of Grand Bazaar) is being re-routed west along Churchill Roosevelt Highway to Maritime Roundabout, then unto the Priority Bus Route (PBR).
Traffic proceeding south along UBH is being re-routed east unto Priority Bus Route, then south unto Southern Main Road.
All traffic proceeding east and west on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway is being re-routed onto the Priority Bus Route via Maritime Roundabout and Southern Main Road, Curepe, respectively until flood waters subside in the vicinity of Nestle and Arthur Lok Jack Roundabout respectively.
These reroutes will remain in place until flood waters subside. We'll update this post as information comes to hand.