Their stance not to enforce COVID regulations at a particular private property led to a national debate, a public exchange of words between the Prime Minister and the Police Commissioner, and a subsequent apology from the latter to the former.
Yet today on TV6's Morning Edition programme, Public Information officer for the TTPS, Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar, revealed that the police are in fact enforcing the regulations in private spaces, where they see fit.
In fact Mystar says officers have always used their discretion, in the enforcement of these regulations... for instance, where it concerns the mandatory wearing of face masks, even in private vehicles.