A 29-year-old Bar Owner was arrested and charged after he was caught operating his business at Southern Main Road, California, on Friday night.
Acting on information received at the Police Operations Command Centre, a party of police officers proceeded to the location and found the bar opened for business and sales being conducted. The owner/operator, Daryl Sirju, was arrested and later charged by PC Ramlochan for breach of the Regulations of the Public Health Act.
Under the Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-Cov) Regulations, it shall be an offence, during the period specified in Regulation 3, for any person, to conduct the business of a bar, whether or not the person is a licensed person under the Liquor Licences Act.
Any person who contravenes this Regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for six months.
On Friday night several units of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) were deployed throughout the Police Divisions in Trinidad by Acting Assistant Commissioner Balram, and coordinated by Acting Senior Superintendent Colin Hazel. The TTPS has increased its patrols throughout the country after numerous reports were made that persons were breaching the regulations.
The TTPS also takes the opportunity to advise the public that all Police Divisions, as of 25th March, 2020, commenced telephoning and visiting selected persons, who were ordered to be in self-quarantine by the Chief Medical Officer and his authorized staff. While many persons have been assessed to be compliant, some have not.
The results of calls and visits are collated daily. The TTPS therefore warns persons not to breach their quarantine order, nor break the laws that are in force to prevent the spread of the virus. Such offenders can be arrested and/or prosecuted for offences.