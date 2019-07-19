Port of Spain Division Police had their hands full this morning following an anti-crime exercise which led to 13 arrests.
According to the TTPS, they arrested 13 men for shooting related offences.
The exercise was conducted between 2:00am and 7:00am today and involved officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team and the Besson Street Criminal Investigations Department.
Officers went to the George Street Plannings, where several apartments were searched and eight men were arrested in connection with shooting offences.
They then proceeded to Laventille, where three men, all of Eastern Quarry, were also held in connection with shooting offences.
Two other Laventille men were also held on enquiries after officers conducted searches at their homes.
All the arrested were between 20-30 years of age.
Investigations are continuing.