Following the dismissal of Camille Campbell as CEO of the Trinidad Tourism Board, Campbell is now taking legal action to defend herself.
On Friday, Attorney at Law, Keith Scotland sent a pre-action protocol letter to Chairman of the Board, Janelle Commissiong-Chow, citing wrongful dismissal, breach of contract and defamation.
It's the latest in an ongoing tiff among board members at the TTL. Last week, Campbell reportedly went to work, only to be given a letter of termination, signed by Chairman Commissiong-Chow.
At least two other members of the board have publicly raised concerns about the dismissal.
Tourism Minister, Randall Mitchell, said last week that said the matters are within the purview of the board, and the board took the decision.
TV6 has also obtained copies of Campbell's termination letter which outlined that the decision to terminate her was based on an unsatisfactory performance during her probationary period.
Scotland described the dismissal as, "wrongful, unfair, unreasonable, indefensible and in breach of contract."
Commissiong-Chow now has three weeks to respond to the accusations, as Scotland outlined intention to pursue further legal action.