It's Case Closed as the TTFA's appeal case against FIFA at the court of arbitration has now terminated.

A court order showed that on October 26th, the TTFA withdrew its appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport initially filed on September 25th, the day after T&T was suspended form international football.

Having noted the withdrawal CAS pronounced quote:

  1. The procedure CAS 2020/A/7411 Trinidad & Tobago Football Association vs FIFA is terminated and removed from the CAS roll.

  2. The present Order is rendered without costs, except for the Comi Office fee of CHF 1'000 which was paid by Trinidad & Tobago Football Association and which is retained by the Court of Arbitration for Sport." end quote.

