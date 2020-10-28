It's Case Closed as the TTFA's appeal case against FIFA at the court of arbitration has now terminated.
A court order showed that on October 26th, the TTFA withdrew its appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport initially filed on September 25th, the day after T&T was suspended form international football.
Having noted the withdrawal CAS pronounced quote:
- The procedure CAS 2020/A/7411 Trinidad & Tobago Football Association vs FIFA is terminated and removed from the CAS roll.
- The present Order is rendered without costs, except for the Comi Office fee of CHF 1'000 which was paid by Trinidad & Tobago Football Association and which is retained by the Court of Arbitration for Sport." end quote.