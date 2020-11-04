State-owned TSTT says it will continue to work with the Communications Workers Union to arrive at a mutually agreed schedule for the payment of outstanding monies to workers.
This, after the union raised the issue and made claims of fraud and mismanagement at the company.
In a statement today TSTT also expressed that this settlement schedule is unique, given the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impact on the Company's financial position. TSTT says it remains committed to working with the Union to finalize this matter in the best interest of its employees and the organisation in the most reasonable period.
However, the statement did not address the other issues raised by the Union.