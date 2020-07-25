Tags

PM Addresses Entertainment Sector

Certain sectors of the entertainment industry have remained closed. The Prime Minister says, government is cognizant of the impact not just on individuals, but also on the economy.

Chief Secretary On Weather

Tobago was spared the wrath of tropical storm Gonzalo and according to THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, he is pleased with the preparation measures by Tobago emergency services.

3 Children Among Local Cases; 1 School Closed

Three children are among the most recent cases of local COVID spread. The disturbing news came from the ministry of health today, which also disclosed that one school is now closed, and up to 200 persons could be affected.