The passage of a tropical wave was expected to bring level intensified rainfall and wind , but for a handful of citizens it means a gory brush with death.
Strong winds, heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast, but one employee on Century Drive in the Macoya industrial estate didn't know he also had to look out for falling trees.
One came crashing down on his Toyota Axio and partially blocked the street.
For this La Florissant home owner, it's thank God hardware stores are open, otherwise sealing the opening in the roof after this coconut tree came crashing down would be a great challenge.
A short walk away, T&TEC crews had already arrived to clear other fallen trees which left roads impassable.
Heading further east, to the borough of Arima, it was not trees but a fallen light pole which caused on road to be blocked off until authorities could safety clear the way.
Close to the St Mary's Children's Home in Tacarigua our team caught up with
Prakash Bharath Councillor for Caura, Paradise, Tacarigua.
The effects of the tropical wave are expected up until 9th July, 2021 at 4 PM.