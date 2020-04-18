Barbados 33

Six of the 33 Trinbagonian citizens who are currently in Barbados due to the closure of T&T's border because of COVID-19, spoke to our sister newspaper, the Nation in this exclusive interview. 

This is what a few of them had to say.

 

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

38,000 Apply For Salary Relief

38,000 Apply For Salary Relief

Over 38,000 persons have applied for salary relief grants and Finance Minister Colm Imbert says they can expect that relief in short order.