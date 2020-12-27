Express employee Shomari Holder died while on his way to work on Boxing Night when his car crashed on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the Valsayn area.
It is believed that Holder fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle and slammed into a barrier along the west bound lane of the Highway in the vicinity of Nestle factory.
Police said that although he may not have been speeding they believe Holder was killed instantly on impact with the barrier.
Holder, 35, began working at the Express on January 1st 2007. He was a Master Craftsman in the pressroom.
The father of three, including a newborn, lived with his wife and children in Malabar.
Police said that the accident may have occurred between 9 and 9.20 p.m.
Holder is the 95th person to be killed on the nation's roadway while the toll last year at this time was 119.
We extend condolences to the Holder family.