Trinidad has joined the ranks of over 275 leading destinations which have acquired the World Travel and Tourism Council's prestigious "Safe Travels" Stamp.
The Safe Travels Stamp was developed as the first of its kind to help restore travellers' confidence and revive a Covid-19 stricken global travel and tourism industry.
And with the country's borders now reopened, even in the midst of COVID-19, it's good news for Destination Trinidad to be stamped "safe".
Well, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Trinidad Limited, Ms. Heidi Alert, joined us virtually to explain what this designation means for the country.