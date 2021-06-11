Trinidad-born Neil Latchman is To Be Awarded the Guinness World Record for his Performance in Ladakh, India for “Highest Operatic Harp Performance” in the Himalayan mountains. He was a guest on today’s show and ended the interview with a pore-raising performance.
Trini-Born Operatic Singer To Be Awarded A Guinness World Record
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad-born Neil Latchman is To Be Awarded the Guinness World Record for his Performance in Ladakh, India for “Highest Operatic Harp Performance” in the Himalayan mountains.
It was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. We were joined by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning via Zoom.
The Ministry of Health introduced an alphabetical system to better manage walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.
TV6 reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh spoke with persons at the Princes Town District Heal…
An Arima man is charged with killing his wife.
A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.
And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Hinds says if COVID had a face it would be the UNC
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 10th June 2021
- Elderly turned away: 50 vaccines per Health Centre
- Morning News Brief: 11th June, 2021
- Vaccination drive "not organised"
- Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021
- Trini-Born Operatic Singer To Be Awarded A Guinness World Record
- Day 1 of alphabetical vaccine system, hundreds turned away
- Vaccinate to operate says Tracy
- Proposal For Inclusion Of Informal Workers In NIS