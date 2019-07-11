The Ministry of Works and Transport will be conducting repair works on the Eastbound Lane of the Beetham Highway, just after the lighthouse on Friday 12th July, 2019 from 7.00 p.m. till Sunday 14th July, 2019 at 7.00 p.m.
As a result of this exercise, the Beetham Highway West Bound will be a dual carriageway, with two (2) lanes heading West and one (1) lane Heading East between the lighthouse and Abbatoir Road.
Alternative Routes
Motorists are asked to utilize alternative routes through the Lady Young Road and the Market Overpass to avoid delays.
In light of the above, motorists are advised to comply with the following:-
Proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers.
Comply with instructions from Police Officers on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic.
Motorists should drive at a reduced speed on approaching the work zone.
Be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site.