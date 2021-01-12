The Ministry of Tourism has requested an immediate meeting with the Board of Management of all national performance spaces under its purview, to urgently revise the operations of these performance spaces in line with the letter, spirit and intent of the COVID-19 Regulations and Protocols.
In a news release this afternoon, Minister Randall Mitchell said the Ministry is concerned about what they saw in the videos.
The Ministry said the Minister was advised that the event, Sekon Sunday was recorded to be broadcast. Invitations were issued to approximately 200 persons which is 30 percent, or well under the 50 percent capacity allowed by Queen's Hall COVID-19 guidelines for the hosting of events at its venue.
All invitees were subjected to the protocols outlined below, among others, which are in place at Queen's Hall:
- Adherence to physical distancing.
- Provision of name, address, phone contact and email address to allow for contact tracing.
- Temperature check and symptom screening.
- Sanitisation of hands upon entry using sinks for sanitizers.
- Wearing of masks which must be kept on during the performance/activity.
The Minister is assuring the public of the Ministry's commitment to Public Health Guidelines and Protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.