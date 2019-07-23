The Housing Development Corporation says they're investigating an incident in which an 18 month old boy fell from a fourth floor fire escape.
The incident occurred around 10am at the Irving Lane Apartments in East Dry River.
He was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
According to the HDC, they are still trying to ascertain the boy's condition.
Officers from the HDC’s Social and Community Services Department have been assigned to provide psycho-social support to the family.
Health and Safety officers have also been directed to visit the area to conduct an assessment.