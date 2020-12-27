Tobago Project Officer, attached to the National Commission For Self Help Limited, Julien Celestine, has been sent on administrative leave,
This has been confirmed by the CEO Elroy Julien. Julien said Celestine is to appear before a tribunal but declined to give any more details except to say that the Commission will ensure the principles of natural justice prevail.
Line Minister for the National Commission For Self Help Limited, Shamfa Cudjoe, when contacted stated she is aware that the management of the Commission is treating with a matter involving Celestine.
She said, the Commission has a Board of Directors and managerial staff whom she believes are competent and able to manage and resolve the matter in a professional and fair manner.
She said as line minister she does not micro-manage state enterprises under her watch and does not engage in the day to day operations of these bodies. Minister Cudjoe said she looks forward to the peaceful and professional resolution of the matter.