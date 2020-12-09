Over one hundred fire officers in Tobago are on self isolation, following being exposed to covid19, after a fire officer tested positive for COVID-19.
This covid positive officer is attached to the Crown Point Fire Station and confirmation has come from the Fire Service Association.
An emergency meeting has since been called and all efforts have been made to ensure the Crown Point Fire Station remains operational, especially in light of any possible emergency at the ANR Robinson International Airport. Officers attached to the Scarborough Fire Station are assisting in ensuring more manpower is available at the Crown Point Fire Station.