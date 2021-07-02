The Attorney General told the Parliament today the Cabinet never received any amendments that would delete all the clauses of constitutional power for the people of Tobago.

It's a claim the Opposition Leader made, earlier this week.

AG: "I can state, without contradiction, that no amendments mirroring anything purported by the Leader of the Opposition to the nation at her Press Conference, was ever presented to Cabinet, was ever circulated in Parliament and la id before the Committee of the Whole and, certainly, no amendments of the type alleged by the Member were in fact raised or discussed in the Committee of the House. No list of amendments in Committee to cause the type of 'gutting' amendments as alleged by the Leader of the Opposition ever took place therefore does not exist in the records of the Parliament. No list of amendments in Committee to cause the type of 'gutting' amendments as alleged by the Leader of the Opposition ever took place therefore does not exist in the records of the Parliament."

Opposition MPs sought clarification from the Speaker, on whether the Attorney General was making a political statement, on bills that are still before the committee stage of the Lower House.

