Three Held with Pistol and Ammo in Arouca

Three men were arrested and a firearm and a quantity of ammunition seized by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area Central, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Arouca district last night.
Officers were on mobile patrol around 11:10pm, on Tuesday 16th July, 2019, when on reaching the corner of Arima Old Road and Windy Hill, Arouca, they had cause to stop a silver grey Nissan Note motor vehicle with three male suspects.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers discovering one pistol loaded with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition on the back seat.
The three suspects; a 33-year-old of Valencia, a 27-year-old of Laventille, and a 25-year-old of Maraval, who were found in the vehicle at the time of the search, were arrested in connection with the find.
Investigations are ongoing.