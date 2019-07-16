Three Held for Possession of Pistol & Ammo

Three persons have been arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition by officers of the Northern Division, during an anti-crime exercise in the St. Joseph and Tunapuna districts, earlier today.
The exercise was carried out from Monday 15th to Tuesday 16th July 2019, by officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) Area West, St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Tunapuna Court and Process Branch and the Canine Unit.
During the exercise, officers executed a search warrant around 1:26am on Tuesday 16th July 2019, at the St. Thomas Street, Tunapuna home of a 30-year-old suspect, where they discovered a Gabilondo y Cía pistol and magazine along with seven rounds of ammunition.
The suspect, along with a 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were all taken into police custody.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Paul, and supervised by Insp. Hernandez and Sgt. John, of the St. Joseph CID and NDTF respectively.
PC Nicholls, of the St. Joseph CID, will be leading enquiries into the matter.