The calypso fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of prolific songwriter Winsford Devine.
Reports say Mr. Devine died earlier today after ailing for sometime. But during his career 'Joker' as he was called penned more than 500 calypsoes including classics such as the Mighty Sparrow's 'Marajhin and Saltfish', Baron's 'Feeling It' and 'Somebody', Machel Montano's 'Too Young to Soca', and 'Take Me Back Africa', King Austin's 'Progress', Crazy's 'In Time To Come', The Mighty Trini's 'Curry Tabanca' and Sailing
Desha spoke with The Mighty Trini and Crazy in remembrance of Winsford 'Joker' Devine.