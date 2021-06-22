The calypso fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of prolific songwriter Winsford Devine.

Reports say Mr. Devine died earlier today after ailing for sometime. But during his career 'Joker' as he was called penned more than 500 calypsoes including classics such as the Mighty Sparrow's 'Marajhin and Saltfish', Baron's 'Feeling It' and 'Somebody', Machel Montano's 'Too Young to Soca', and 'Take Me Back Africa', King Austin's 'Progress', Crazy's 'In Time To Come', The Mighty Trini's 'Curry Tabanca' and Sailing

Desha spoke with The Mighty Trini and Crazy in remembrance of Winsford 'Joker' Devine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Yesterday the Senate met to discuss matters related to violent incidents against women and girls and also, the financing of the police service. Opposition Senator and Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John Joined us.

Tobago Crime Wrap

Tobago Crime Wrap

Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. 