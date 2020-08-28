Mass gatherings may be disallowed, but the show can still go on, well virtually that is!
Stay tuned to TV6 on Saturday 29 August, right after the news for Decibel Entertainment Festival's benefit concert.
It's called "The Hands That Help.' The concert aims to assist creative students, in need throughout the Caribbean.
It's doing so via UWI's Global Giving Programme.
Simon Baptiste - Festival Director, joined us on Morning Edition today, to share some more details on the project.
Aside from giving students, in need a Helping Hand, the concert will also help to showcase creatives.
As, many of them have been constrained, during this pandemic.