We were joined by founder of the SK DANCE ACADEMY Seema Suruj. She has over twenty years of experience in Indian dance and was trained in the Kathak style of dance under the tutelage of Miss Susan Mohip. Seema loves choreographing pieces that are unique. She firmly believes in respecting the traditional while also embracing the modern.

