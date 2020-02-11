THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles to step down as Chief, at the end of April this year.
Ambassador Tracy Davidson Celestine to come on board as a Councilor in March.
Sanitation workers at the Scarborough market are threatening to down tools over what they claim is the failure of the employer to treat with a number of outstanding issues.
In our health feature, House Call, we're discussing sexually transmitted infections and the need for responsible behaviour. Here's Dr. Skyler Lewis.
The final has been set for the Next Level Consulting, Limited Under 19 Community Invitational Tournament Championship which is taking place in Mayaro on Sunday. It will feature MaGuaya United versus Deportivo P.F. Youths.
It has been officially named, the Coronavirus which broke out in Wuhan, China in December last year has been officially named.
It played a pivitol role in the development of the Diego Martin Community over the years and has gone through many challenges...
