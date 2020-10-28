Signed, sealed and delivered as Cyclist Teniel Campbell accomplishments on the international circuit have not gone unnoticed as has signed on to race with powerhouse team Mitchelton-Scott.
Describing the signing as a dream come true, Campbell's latest accomplishment means that she will race in the World Tour next year...
The Australia-based team signed the 23-year old to a deal that will run through 2021 and 2022.
The T&T cyclist stated: “Mitchelton-Scott has been my dream team ever since I was in the World Cycling Centre.
Some days I have to pinch myself to believe it’s actually happening.
To be given this opportunity here to continue growing and to give them the chance to help me grow and develop is really exciting because they have a lot of top-end riders.
They have been here for some time now and you can progressively see how strong they are, how they develop a lot and how well they work together as a unit.
“I never thought I would get to this point so quickly… to be performing so well amongst the best in Europe was really a shock to everyone because they wouldn’t expect me to fit in so quickly and already be a force to reckoned with on the circuit."..
It has been a good couple of years for Teniel with noted performances.
1st at the 2019 Tour of Thailand – Stage 2
2nd at the 2019 Pan American Games Road Race
3rd at 2020 Vuelta Feminas in Spain and 5th at 2020 Omloop van het Hageland in Belgium.