She's pretty fast on a bike and cyclist Teniel Campbell will not be home for Christmas due to the pandemic restrictions, after having yet another breakthrough year.
The T&T cyclist is currently in Italy with her current club Valcar Travel and Service.
Campbell will soon join her dream club, Australian-based Mitchelton Scott on a 2-year deal which will help her prepare for next year's Olympics.
Even though the move didn't come as a surprise, she is still over the moon about the next phase. She was speaking to i95's Andre Errol Baptiste.
As for her preparations for the Olympics, Teniel says there is uncertainty as to the 2021 season but she is as calm as can be.